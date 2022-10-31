La Crescent-Hokah school board candidates

Seven candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the La Crescent-Hokah School Board.

Sarah Byom, who is on the ballot, is no longer eligible due to being employed by the district. She wants to inform the public of that.

Also on the ballot are Darcey Cody, Chris Humble, Danielle Martell, Bonnie Martin, Christine Meindel-Wagner, Nicole Miller and Wade Welper.

Candidates were asked to submit bios for the Houston County News. Here is what we received by deadline.

Bonnie Martin

"Education is the foundation for a thriving community. I am motivated to serve the La Crescent-Hokah greater community as a school board member because I believe the quality of our schools directly benefits all of us.

I have been an education advocate since moving to La Crescent in 2012. My husband and I have three children attending ISD300 elementary, middle and high school levels.

My track record as a board member of the PTO for the past 10 years (four as president) demonstrates my commitment to ensuring our teachers and students have what they need to thrive. I was honored by recognition for these efforts as part of the PTO leaders that received the Friend of Education award in 2015 and as an individual in 2018.

My experiences as a substitute, volunteer, and parent give me first-hand experience of the challenges and successes within our district. My professional and personal background in communication and servant leadership has developed skills to lead and work effectively with a wide variety of individuals and perspectives. I will listen and respond to concerns. I have the ability and willingness to approach and address challenges productively, positively and directly in the best interest of students.

My vision for our district is one that offers each student a well rounded, inclusive, and diverse education in a safe, welcoming and encouraging environment. I am committed to making a positive impact through collaborating, serving and leading the La Crescent-Hokah School District."

Nikki Miller

"My family of five have lived in Houston County and the ISD300 school district for over 20 years. We’re proud members of Crucifixion Church. I grew up in LaCrosse, WI. As a faithful mother of three within our school district, we have all seen the pains throughout these past couple of years bring out polarized emotions about healthcare and politics. At the end of the day as a school board representative, it is about promoting a safe and healthy environment conducive to teaching, learning, and building up our staff, faculty, students, and administration. Let’s meet people where they are at and be faithful role models for our peers.

I’m a proud supporter of our community and especially our school district. As a 10-year veteran in the corporate world, a Registered Nurse since 2011, and an avid volunteer and community advocate, my skills are vital as your school board representative. I have had the honor to sit on many boards and committee’s professionally and recreationally. I plan to continue working to serve our community positively and successfully. It is vital we gain and scale resources already available to us through local, state, and national entities to keep LaCrescent the place for families to stay, learn, and grow. Again, it is an honor to serve and contact me with any questions or concerns as you consider your selections on the upcoming ballot. Remember, it is easier to build up a child than it is to repair an adult."

Christine Meindel-Wagner

"I am interested in being part of a team to help protect and grow the students of ISD 300 and the La Crescent-Hokah community. I was born and raised in La Crescent as well as graduated from ISD 300. I moved away to attend college and returned to settle down and raise my family. I enjoy camping, hiking, biking, gardening and being with my family. I welcome new experiences and every day is an adventure.

We all have a story to share, and I enjoy listening to others. I am passionate about helping others be the best they can be, and I will advocate for what is right. With over 20 years of professional experience working with individuals, children, and families as well as professionals I am prepared to work collaboratively with district leaders and the community. I am ready to make difficult decisions to help the district and community move forward in a positive direction. I can be trusted with private and confidential information and know how to share needed information in order to work together.

I have excellent active listening skills as well as communication skills. I am dedicated to the welfare of children, families, and the community! I believe in the democratic process and would welcome the opportunity to be part of the ISD 300 School Board Team."

Danielle Martell

"I am extremely excited to be running for the La Crescent-Hokah School Board. As a parent of two sons in the school district, a graduate of La Crescent High School, and a lifelong member of the La Crescent-Hokah school district, I take great pride in our school and our community. I believe the success of a community depends on everyone feeling a sense of belonging.

I am a very involved member of our community, including serving as the current replacement for Patti Balacek on the School Board, Treasurer and Marketing for the La Crescent-Hokah Youth Football Association Board, and a member of the Hokah Lions Club. I was honored to receive the Friend of Education Award from ISD #300 last school year, and am continually working with groups in our community to bring people together in a positive way.

With my knowledge working in a school district, as well as many past experiences working in leadership in corporate America, I will advocate for the children, teachers and community to help bring a sense of belonging to La Crescent-Hokah. I will incorporate the input of teachers, families and community members when developing district policies. In addition, I will hold district leadership accountable for academic excellence, enrollment, and fostering the whole student to ensure they are mentally, physically, and educationally ready for the next chapter of their lives, with hopes they will choose La Crescent-Hokah as their home."

Darcey Cody

"I'm a LaCrescent-Hokah graduate, and school board member candidate.

I’m an active Board Member of the Appleseed Community Theater and the District 300 Foundation. I have been a member of the PTO and helped with many school fundraisers. Volunteering for these boards has given me skills for conducting business meetings, working with a diverse group of people, and fiscal responsibility. I have served children for the past 15 years by owning and operating an in-home daycare.

My mission is to be a voice for the LaCrescent-Hokah school community. I am passionate about our community and providing equal opportunity in education to all children, continuing the restoration of the structure in our schools, and supporting the district staff.

Communication is one of my strengths. The motto in our house is “Say what you mean and mean what you say.” I am not afraid of hard questions or decisions. My active listening skills will provide the district with what is needed to make informed decisions. If elected, a priority would be to update the district’s strategic plan to create goals and visions that will be universal and transparent to students, staff, parents and the community. The new faces in our district have made many positive changes. I aim to keep that momentum going.

Oftentimes students spend more time in our schools than at home. I want to ensure they receive the best education possible and the important life skills necessary to be high-quality adults."