 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crescent-Hokah school updates

  • 0

Last week our Middle School hosted its first Breakfast of Champions. A teacher at each grade level and specialist teachers selected two students who exhibit outstanding qualities such as resiliency, responsibility, respect, caring, hard-working, and kindness.

Teachers, students and parents attended this celebration, and a great time was had by all. Great job to everyone involved!

  • 5th Grade: Carter Rauvola & Tauryn McCallson
  • 6th Grade: Maddie Boettcher & Miles Kramer
  • 7th Grade: Lydia Misch & Rowan Larson
  • 8th Grade: Ian Wood & Phoebe Butterfield
  • Music & Arts Nominated: Sully Subera & Tommy Riffe

Here is our weekly sports update; scores:

Jan. 23-26

People are also reading…

  • Boys Hockey:  Lancers 4 - Holmen/Aquinas 5 (OT);  Lancers 3 - Faribault 1
  • GBB:  Lancers 74 - Dover-Eyota 65;  Lancers 41 - Caledonia 64
  • BBB:  Lancers 71 - Dover-Eyota 35; Lancers 63 - Spring Grove 66; Lancers 66 - Caledonia 80

Gymnastics

  • Wrestling Lancers 0 - Dover/Eyota 83 and Lancers 12 GMLOS 63

Athletic schedule for the week:

Monday 2/6

  • GBB Home vs Lewiston Altura 7:30 p.m.
  • Gymnastics @ Stewartville 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday 2/7

  • Gymnastics HOME @PEG vs Caledonia 6 p.m.
  • Boys Hockey Home vs Onalaska 7 p.m. (Parent night)
  • GBB - Home vs PEM 7:30 p.m.
  • BBB @ PEM 7:30 p.m.
  • Wrestling @ Lake City 5 p.m.

Thursday 2/9

  • BBB Home vs Cotter 7:30 p.m.
  • Hockey Home vs Lourdes 7 p.m.
  • GBB @ Cotter 7:30 p.m.

Friday 2/10

  • Wrestling Home vs PEM 5 p.m.

Current Records -

Boys Basketball is 11-4

Girls Basketball is 11-5

Boys Hockey is 14-4

-- submitted by Darcey Cody

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News