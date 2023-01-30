La Crescent-Hokah school updates

Last week our Middle School hosted its first Breakfast of Champions. A teacher at each grade level and specialist teachers selected two students who exhibit outstanding qualities such as resiliency, responsibility, respect, caring, hard-working, and kindness.
Teachers, students and parents attended this celebration, and a great time was had by all. Great job to everyone involved!
- 5th Grade: Carter Rauvola & Tauryn McCallson
- 6th Grade: Maddie Boettcher & Miles Kramer
- 7th Grade: Lydia Misch & Rowan Larson
- 8th Grade: Ian Wood & Phoebe Butterfield
- Music & Arts Nominated: Sully Subera & Tommy Riffe
Here is our weekly sports update; scores:
Jan. 23-26
- Boys Hockey: Lancers 4 - Holmen/Aquinas 5 (OT); Lancers 3 - Faribault 1
- GBB: Lancers 74 - Dover-Eyota 65; Lancers 41 - Caledonia 64
- BBB: Lancers 71 - Dover-Eyota 35; Lancers 63 - Spring Grove 66; Lancers 66 - Caledonia 80
Gymnastics
- Wrestling Lancers 0 - Dover/Eyota 83 and Lancers 12 GMLOS 63
Athletic schedule for the week:
Monday 2/6
- GBB Home vs Lewiston Altura 7:30 p.m.
- Gymnastics @ Stewartville 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday 2/7
- Gymnastics HOME @PEG vs Caledonia 6 p.m.
- Boys Hockey Home vs Onalaska 7 p.m. (Parent night)
- GBB - Home vs PEM 7:30 p.m.
- BBB @ PEM 7:30 p.m.
- Wrestling @ Lake City 5 p.m.
Thursday 2/9
- BBB Home vs Cotter 7:30 p.m.
- Hockey Home vs Lourdes 7 p.m.
- GBB @ Cotter 7:30 p.m.
Friday 2/10
- Wrestling Home vs PEM 5 p.m.
Current Records -
Boys Basketball is 11-4
Girls Basketball is 11-5
Boys Hockey is 14-4
-- submitted by Darcey Cody