Learn how to save a life at workshops led by Helen Bagshaw

Community members have an opportunity to learn how to save a life by attending a free, fun and engaging 45-minute workshop at Winona Health.

These workshops are taught by Helen Bagshaw, a critical care registered nurse and American Heart Association CPR and First Aid Instructor.

RSVP for one of the following workshops (each workshop is 45 minutes):

Saturday, June 4 at 9, 10 or 11 a.m.

Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m.

These sessions will be fun, easy and are not for certification. All ages 12 and older are welcome. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants will come away feeling more confident in their ability to perform hands-only CPR, use an automated external defibrillator (AED), and to quickly save someone who is choking.

Here are a few more good reasons to sign up:

• About 70 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen at home.

• Hands-Only CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival.

• Hands-Only CPR has just two easy steps. If you see an adult or teen suddenly collapse: 1. Call 911; and 2. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute, such as “Stayin Alive” by the Bee Gees, “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé, “Hips don’t Lie” by Shakira or “Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash.

The workshops will be in Winona Health’s B.A. Miller Auditorium on the hospital third floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona, Minn. During construction, the road to Winona Health near the Winona Family Y will always be open.

Masks covering the nose and mouth are required at Winona Health.

RSVP to reserve your spot at www.winonahealth.org/cpr.

