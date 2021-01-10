Frank A. Bures: COVID viruses on surfaces

How important in transmitting infection are the Sars-CoV-2 viruses found on surfaces? What a difference a year makes, in so many ways! A recent Dec. 28, 2020 article from NPR news service was entitled “Still Disinfecting Surfaces? It Might Not Be Worth It.” Huh? We’ve had a lot of experience with the infection, have learned a lot, and are still learning.

When the pandemic began, nobody knew what source of transmission was important. Every possible route had to be considered, especially touching contaminated surfaces and putting hands in mouths, up noses and in eyes. We were told to wipe down light switches, and sterilize groceries from the store. Cleaning supplies were hoarded. From a San Francisco Chronicle paper Sept. 28, 2020, article, infectious disease specialist and researcher Monica Gandhi, who has written extensively about this virus, was quoted saying, “The surface issue has essentially gone away.” She was implying that the sheer manic paranoia about not touching anything when you are out has lessened.