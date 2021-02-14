Frank A. Bures: Infection possible after COVID vaccination

“Both seem to reduce the risk of developing Covid-19 symptoms. However, it’s not clear what percentage of vaccinated people who get exposed to the virus may end up being infected yet exhibit fewer or less severe symptoms. As they say on TV or when you play bagpipes, stay tuned. In the meantime, assume that even after you are fully vaccinated, you may still get infected with the virus and spread it to others.”

A large unknown is how many viruses are needed to create an infection in the first place (3 or 100,000?) and whether a vaccinated person excretes fewer viruses after getting infected.

Another article from CNN news, Feb. 2, reviews essentially the same points with the same conclusions from their experts. A Feb. 9, HuffPost article reporting Dr. Anthony Fauci’s television interview the day before underscored much the same, especially the fifth reason.

It is not like the comic strip Dilbert had one day, where his pointy haired boss is taunting him: “I got the Covid-19 vaccine, so I’m safe. I feel sorry for you unvaccinated people who are marinating in a toxic soup of viruses.”

Dilbert: “Thank your for your concern.” Boss:” Neener, neener”.