Frank Bures: False positive COVID PCR tests sow confusion

The topic of false negative tests for both PCR and antigen is too much for this small space. False positives have been said to be almost rare for PCR nasal swabs. For the first patient above the Vault test specimen was spit. How much is in the sample at the test moment or how well it is hacked up are variables. From a December Lancet journal article discussing false positives: “Technical problems including contamination during sampling (e.g. a swab accidentally touches a contaminated glove or surface), contamination by PCR amplicons, reagent contamination, sample cross-contamination, and cross reactions with other viruses or genetic material could be responsible for false positives.” Reagent contamination spoiled the CDC’s initial testing kits in March 2020.

The other point about PCR tests is discussed at length in an MIT/Mass. Institute of Technology medical services Nov. 20, 2020, publication. The highly complicated lab process is to “amplify or multiply any viral RNA snippets to a large enough quantity to measure. This test uses 40 cycles protocol. If the virus isn’t detected by then, the test is “negative”. And what is not reported yet is how many cycles it took to find the RNA. A positive test after 20 cycles contains more virus than one that took 40. But it can’t tell for certain if the virus is infective or not. And different machines can produce different cycle values from the same sample!?