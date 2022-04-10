Frank Bures: Mix and match COVID vax booster differences

The CDC recently announced that a fourth COVID vaccination, a second booster, is available for people over 50 years old, for those who have a weakened immune system ages 12 years and older, generally called immunocompromised, and for those who’ve had two shots of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. When a first booster was authorized for just about anyone, the question arose whether it had to be the same brand as the original vaccine. It turns out from experience that crossing over from one mRNA type, Pfizer or Moderna, to the other worked just fine, and perhaps enhanced immune response.

Working with no experience in this new realm of vaccine technology, the same question has come up with a second booster. The Johnson and Johnson Janssen (J&J) viral vector vaccine has come in third place in the vaccine race. It protects from the main criteria of preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, but not as well. The mixing topic really got worked over in the news last October-November after the CDC okayed the second booster.

A very astute person sent me an informative study about the research done to test for the antibody responses in two small groups of people who received the initial two shot series of primary vaccinations, 28 getting Moderna and 45 getting Pfizer/BioNTech. They were all young female medical workers. The analysis was only done about 1 month after the second dose, not over many months to check for loss of antibodies.

Both vaccines generated strong levels of neutralizing antibodies, the kind that bind to the virus and prevent it from infecting cells. The Pfizer vaccine elicited more antibodies of the Ig (immunoglobulin) G and IgM classes, which in most microbe infections are to be found in blood. The Moderna vaccine stimulated relatively high levels of IgA antibodies, which generally are found on mucous membranes surfaces, like throat and lung airways, the initial port of entry for SARS-Cov2 viruses. Moderna also spurred higher levels of antibodies that activate natural killer lymphocyte white blood cells to attack the virus directly, and other antibodies that stimulated neutrophil white blood cells, which ingest and kill (munch up?) the invaders.

These differences could complement each other enough to extend the spectrum of immunity beyond getting only one brand. Studying that will likely the goal of further research. An April 2 article in C/NET, an online media website under the label Wellness, reviewed the topic.

The actual CDC recommendation was made last October for the co-mingling of the vaccine brands. The Pfizer booster is the same amount of material injected, 30 micrograms, as the original shots. Moderna’s is now 50 micrograms, half of the 100 micrograms that were in the first shots.

A professor of preventive medicine from Vanderbilt University said, “The most important reason is that mixing offers advantages in enhanced immune response, and, therefore, anticipated enhanced protection.” A CDC report published last week found that people who received two doses of J&J’s vaccine were less protected from emergency room or urgent care visits (54%) due to COVID compared to those who received one J&J dose plus an mRNA booster (73% effective.). People who got 3 doses of an mRNA vaccine were 83% protected against emergency room visits.

That makes it easier to secure a second booster if your location only has one brand. It doesn’t really matter which one you get shot with. For those who had some reaction from the original Moderna series, there should be less concern with the half dose.

Vaccination is not a perfect shield, but it’s the best defense we have against this viral varmint and prevention against new variants emerging. With any luck this information might enlighten and alleviate the concerns potential patients may have about getting shot with more “stuff”. And allay any fretting about getting the right “stuff” because either available vaccine is dandy.

When it comes to “mixing and matching” I have never detected any difficulty in trials of varying the brands of dark chocolate I mix and match in personal “therapeutic” post-prandial (after dinner) studies. I have sensed no ill effects from any specific type. They just all produce the same adverse reaction of making my clothes shrink.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

