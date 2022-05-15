Frank Bures: Role of COVID wastewater testing and tracking (copy)

Testing wastewater for the genetic RNA material of the SARS-C0V-2 virus has not proven to be a waste of time. It has become another tool in tracking COVID surges/increases/upticks in a region or community that utilizes a shared wastewater and sewage disposal system. Through the National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS) begun September, 2020, the U.S. tracks trends in waning or waxing infections to anticipate a new flood of cases coming about a week or so later.

A current example would be two recent sequential articles from the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The first, from May 7, had a headline “Metro wastewater viral load is up 21%”, which is compared to the prior week. The May 11 edition had an article with the headline “COVID hospitalizations up.” The first article said, “Wastewater has proven over time to be a faster indicator of COVID trends, revealing the start and the peak of this winter’s Omicron pandemic wave a week or so before infection numbers shifted. ... Wastewater and infection numbers are in sync now.” Last November, researchers from several universities and the U.S. CDC detected the omicron variant in wastewater from northern California, Houston, Texas (not Minnesota), New York City and other locations as early as 11 days before the first detected human case in the U.S.

Wastewater tracking has been used in the past to trace polio, gastrointestinal infectious microbes, mercury, and even illicit drug use. When it was relatively new in the 1990s, it helped find where the poliovirus was infecting a community so vaccinations could begin before a lot of illness occurred. That vaccine gained almost universal acceptance, unlike our current COVID vaccines, leading to polio’s virtual eradication. It also has bolstered public health surveillance efforts to find antimicrobial-resistant bacteria, influenza, the yeast Candida auris, and food borne infections like norovirus and salmonella.

Roughly 80% of populations in the U.S. are on sewer systems. The rest have individual disposal septic systems — and who know what — on the farm or back in the hills. One sewage plant can serve a large urban population, or a correctional facility/prison, an educational institution, etc. Our current pandemic, though waning, still poses public health problems we are trying to anticipate as the virus continues to mutate into new variants. As one article began, “everybody poops”, and we hope into the wastewater system. Somewhere between 30-60% or 40-80% of infected people excrete the virus in stool. It doesn’t matter how severe the case. Fecal shedding of detectable viral RNA can occur up to 45 days following symptomatic cases. Both adults and children shed the same amounts.

People with asymptomatic infection also shed viral RNA. Instead of the postulated 20-45% asymptomatic infections quoted in recent times, we now have even less idea of how many of these infections there are, with increased immunity, less severe disease expressions, home testing, and pandemic-weary indifference to getting tested. One educational institution found their system’s viral load rising from a dormitory outbreak, tested the students, and found 70% tested positive. The pooled RNA also includes those infected but not yet symptomatic. Studies of antibody positive unvaccinated people suggest many infections go unreported.

There may be as many as 650-700 testing locations now in the NWSS. Wastewater testing for COVID has rapidly expanded worldwide with over 2,200 locations in 55 countries using it as of last August. The actual PCR test method is not considered too complicated scientifically (but I’m still not going to try to explain it here). It can be done on any COVID RNA. It can identify not only the known variants, but also new (not necessarily improved) mutations that haven’t yet invaded any human. This allows anticipation of the possible ease of transmission and severity of that new virus on the block.

The data generated by wastewater surveillance is complementary to actual human and even animal (rat, mouse, bat, etc.) testing as a guide for where to look and invest resources. The data are only as good as the results generated. The whole technique is still in evolution aimed at improving those data. They, in turn, help us to try to keep up with this seemingly ever evolving/devolving microbe. It may help direct the development of newer vaccines for the newer variants. Vaccines are imperfect, but still our best “shot” at getting the virus corralled.

So, testing wastewater has not proven to be a waste of time, but an asset in our quest to vanquish this virus. It reminds me of the guy who made a belt out of old, broken watches, and called it a “waist of time.” (Just had to do it.)

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

