Gundersen Health System births for Houston County

Sept. 16

A son was born to Taylor (Schulte) and Samuel Barton of La Crescent

Sept. 18

A daughter was born to Jaclynn (Michalke) and Greg Wert of La Crescent

Sept. 21

A son was born to Anna Ramirez and Louis Ray of De Soto

Sept. 22

A daughter was born to Erin (Hanson) and Gunnar Schutz of Houston

Sept. 25

A son was born to Emily (Sheehan) and Mathew Goetzinger of Caledonia

Sept. 29

A son was born to Kellsie (Schmitz) and Mathias Harter of La Crosse

