 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gundersen Health System births for Houston County
0 comments

Gundersen Health System births for Houston County

  • 0

Sept. 16

A son was born to Taylor (Schulte) and Samuel Barton of La Crescent

Sept. 18

A daughter was born to Jaclynn (Michalke) and Greg Wert of La Crescent

Sept. 21

A son was born to Anna Ramirez and Louis Ray of De Soto

Sept. 22

A daughter was born to Erin (Hanson) and Gunnar Schutz of Houston

Sept. 25

A son was born to Emily (Sheehan) and Mathew Goetzinger of Caledonia

Sept. 29

A son was born to Kellsie (Schmitz) and Mathias Harter of La Crosse

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News