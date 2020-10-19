Gundersen Health System births for Houston County

Sept. 16
A son was born to Taylor (Schulte) and Samuel Barton of La Crescent
Sept. 18
A daughter was born to Jaclynn (Michalke) and Greg Wert of La Crescent
Sept. 21
A son was born to Anna Ramirez and Louis Ray of De Soto
Sept. 22
A daughter was born to Erin (Hanson) and Gunnar Schutz of Houston
Sept. 25
A son was born to Emily (Sheehan) and Mathew Goetzinger of Caledonia
Sept. 29
A son was born to Kellsie (Schmitz) and Mathias Harter of La Crosse
