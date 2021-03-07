 Skip to main content
Gundersen Health System births
Feb. 17, 2021

A son was born to Victoria Plantz and David Beech of Caledonia, MN.

Feb. 18, 2021

A son was born to Tuesday Camps and Jacob Dolle of Caledonia, MN.

Feb. 23, 2021

A son was born to Ashley (Thesing) and Robert Johnson of La Crescent, MN.

