Join us for St Croix River tour (copy)

Take in the fall colors with our combination boat tour and lunch onboard one of our authentic Paddlewheel riverboats. Relax and enjoy lunch while your riverboat pilot and tour guide point out the unique rock formations and the history of the St. Croix River Valley. We will end our trip with a stop at St. Croix’s Chocolate Co.
Registration deadline: Sept. 9. Call 507-895-5150 to register.
Fee: $74
When and where: Thursday, Sept. 23; La Crescent High School Parking Lot at 9:20 a.m.-7:10 p.m. and Winona 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Riverboat Boarding time is 12:45 p.m.)