Yin Yoga experience Farrah

Join Farrah Thrush for a free Yin Yoga experience from 8:30-9:15 a.m. Friday, May 14 at Nicole’s School of Dance, La Crescent. This class works perfectly alongside any yang physical practice, whether that be yoga, weightlifting, running and swimming.

This one-time Yin Yoga practice will be 45 minutes in duration and the focus will be allowing time for the stretch to move deeper into the connective tissues of the body bringing awareness to breath as we learn to lean into stillness.