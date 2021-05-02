 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yin Yoga experience Farrah
0 comments

Yin Yoga experience Farrah

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Join Farrah Thrush for a free Yin Yoga experience from 8:30-9:15 a.m. Friday, May 14 at Nicole’s School of Dance, La Crescent. This class works perfectly alongside any yang physical practice, whether that be yoga, weightlifting, running and swimming.

This one-time Yin Yoga practice will be 45 minutes in duration and the focus will be allowing time for the stretch to move deeper into the connective tissues of the body bringing awareness to breath as we learn to lean into stillness.

Call 507-895-5150 to register.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frank A. Bures: What are PFAS chemicals?
Lifestyles

Frank A. Bures: What are PFAS chemicals?

Happy Earth Day to all of you. Earth Day began in 1970 to raise awareness of the need for environmental protection. Today it is more relevant …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News