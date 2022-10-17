Meet the 28 Rising Stars in Wednesday's Daily News

Meet the 28 Rising Stars on Wednesday in the Winona Daily News, as the winners of the annual 7 Rivers Alliance and River Valley Media Group Rising Stars Under 40 introduce themselves.
The 7 Rivers Alliance — a regional economic development group — sought nominations from throughout the region for young men and women who are making a difference.
This year the 28 recipients are from three states.
