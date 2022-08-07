Minnesota AARP warns of these scams in August

Here is the Minnesota AARP Fraud Watch for August:

Last-minute travel scams

School supplies have hit the store shelves, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late for one last summer trip. But beware, because the pool of last-minute travel deals is filled with sharks.

Criminal scammers create fake travel sites that look just like the real thing and offer prices too good to pass up. They often copy legitimate rental listings, making it especially hard to tell the real from the fake. And they know how to get their fake websites to show up prominently in internet searches. Here are three tips to make sure that your last trip of the summer doesn’t go up in smoke.

First, be careful where you shop. If you aren’t using a trusted travel website, do the research to ensure that the company is reputable. Second, be skeptical of any pitch that offers steep discounts on travel and accommodations. And third, don’t trust any vacation seller who asks you to pay outside of the online travel platform or app.

Scam-tracking map

Studies have shown that if you are aware of a specific scam, you are 80% less likely to engage with it, and if you do engage, you’re 40% less likely to lose money or sensitive information. So, when it comes to scams and fraud, knowledge is indeed power. But how can we spread that knowledge around, so more people are empowered to protect themselves?

One great way to share what you know is through the AARP Scam-Tracking Map (www.aarp.org/scammap). The map shows scams that people experience every day, and it also includes law enforcement warnings. You can submit scams you’ve encountered and explore what’s being reported in your geography.

We’re all in this together — let’s share what we know so the next target doesn’t become the next victim.

Look out for Medicare fraud

Congress is talking about changes to Medicare again and scammers are listening. Whenever large government programs like Medicare are in the news, criminals will be on the phones hoping to cash in on the surround sound.

One recurring scam involves a Medicare impersonator calling to say that the agency is moving to plastic cards and they just need to verify your Medicare number to issue the new card. This is how criminals collect thousands of Medicare numbers that are ultimately used to fraudulently bill Medicare or to sell to others who will use the numbers for medical procedures.

Know that Medicare will not call you out of the blue. If you believe you may have fallen victim to a Medicare scam, report it to Medicare at 800-633-4227.

Let it go ... to voicemail

When it comes to combating scams, we all have the same superpower. The single most effective way to avoid scam calls is to let your answering machine or voicemail screen calls for you. It’s a power we all have, but unfortunately, it’s not a power we all use.

Federal Trade Commission data from last year show that the telephone was the source for more than a third of reported scams. Reported losses were nearly $700 million, with a median loss of $1,200. That’s a lot of phone fraud. Thanks to criminals, we can’t rely on Caller ID, so our best defense is letting calls go to the machine. This gives you the opportunity to listen to messages with intent, and with time to consider its validity.

So don’t forget that YOU have a superpower, one that can protect you from the IRS scam, or the Medicare scam, or the grandparent scam, or dozens of other impostor scams — by letting them go to voicemail.

The grandparent scam lives on

Grandparents love their grandchildren, and criminals love to take advantage of that. Indeed, scammers continue to find ways to put new spins on an old scam to target grandparents’ hearts and wallets.

The grandparent scam typically starts with a call from someone claiming to be your grandchild or a person reaching out on their behalf who needs your help urgently. They will say that your grandchild was in an accident or in jail and that they need money right away. They may ask you for a wire transfer or gift card, but there’s a rise in requests for cash — cash that the caller will pick up from your home.

If you find yourself confronted with such a story and start to feel the emotional tug of the “emergency,” hang up the phone. Call your grandchild or their family to confirm they are safe.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free resource for all. Learn how to proactively spot scams or get guidance if you’ve been targeted. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call our dedicated helpline to speak to a fraud specialist at 1-877-908-3360.