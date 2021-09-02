Minnesota sheriffs seek to prevent rush-hour deaths (copy)

Law enforcement agencies across Southeast Minnesota are conducting an education and patrol campaign for motorists who are "dying to get home."
The Dying to Get Home campaign runs Friday from 4-7 p.m. and is being led by the sheriffs in Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties.
According to local enforcement, a disproportionate number of fatal and serious injury crashes occur during that time of day as traffic volumes increase due to drive-time commuters, students with after-school activities and people just wanting to “get home.”
“Whether you plan to celebrate Labor Day weekend at the lake, at the cabin, or in the backyard, we want everyone to make it home safely. Traffic crashes and the resulting fatalities and injuries are preventable,” said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude. “Speeding is a significant problem statewide. Enforcing that law and all traffic laws for the primary contributors to traffic fatalities, including impaired driving, no seat belts and distraction, is critical to saving lives.”
Ganrude said the campaign is unique in that participating law enforcement agencies will jointly saturate the southeast region of the state at a specific time of day. The goal is to protect Minnesotans on the road by encouraging safe driving choices and stopping dangerous driving behaviors.
This year, Minnesota reported its 300th traffic death on Aug. 28. It marks the earliest date the state reached 300 traffic fatalities since 2007. As of Sept. 1, preliminary information shows there have been at least 104 speed-related traffic deaths.
Last year, preliminary reports show 122 motorists died in speed-related crashes, the most since 2008 (125). The 394 traffic fatalities in 2020 are the most in five years.