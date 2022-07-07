 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Name released of deceased woman found in Mississippi River

The name of the deceased woman found in the Mississippi River Tuesday afternoon has been released.

The body of 61-year-old Diana Bork from Independence, Wisconsin was recovered after individuals fishing in Pool 6 of the Mississippi River in Buffalo found her and called police. 

No more information has been released. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the situation.

