The Apple Jacks of La Crescent and the Roosters of Olmsted County put on an exhibition of vintage base ball at Mayo Field in Rochester.
The beautiful venue is a far cry from the many makeshift fields the Apple Jacks often play on. The vintage exhibition was played before the Northwoods League game between the Willmar Stingers and the host Rochester Honkers.
Playing only one game instead of the usual doubleheader, the Jacks were outscored 20-6.
The game started with the Roosters scoring four in the bottom of the first.
The Jacks came back with two in the top of the third and after four innings only trailed 6-2. The Apple Jacks did score four runs in the sixth, but the Roosters had scored five in the fifth, then three in the sixth and six in the seventh to put the game out of reach. Fielding highlights for the Jacks included two infield double plays.
Gary “Wease” Pericak was the pitcher.
Bill “Ho-hum” Ohm led all batters with three base hits. Reaching base twice were: Samuel “Roundabout” Deetz, Mike “Mickey” Jaquette, Scott “Roman” Pechacek, Jason “Wesel” Pericak, Dan “Skunk” Deetz and “Big Wease.” Glenn “Hondo” Knowles had one hit.
Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt congratulated the Roosters on their fine play and indicated that he is looking forward to next week’s rematch.
On Saturday, July 20, the Apple Jacks return to Rochester to again face the Roosters and the Northfield Silver Stars during the Olmsted County Historical Society’s Living History Fair.
The fair will feature Civil War battle reenactments and encampments. The Jacks will play at 10:30 a.m. and at noon at Schmitt Field on the History Center’s grounds.
The Apple Jacks are always looking for additional players. If you would like to join the Apple Jacks on the field, call Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Captain Emeritus Bill “Ho-hum” Ohm at 507-895-6912 for more details. The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Area Historical Society.
