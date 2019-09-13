On a cold, cloudy day that included an on-again, off-again drizzle, the Apple Jacks Vintage Base Ball Club of La Crescent salvaged the day by outscoring the Highland Hayseeds 12-6 in the second game of the day in spite of one of the Jacks falling for the old (even in 1860) hidden ball trick.
Highlights for the game included Jared “Bear” Alexander getting on base each of the five times he batted and Dan “The Man” Johnson reaching base in each of his four times at bat.
The first game was settled by the Hayseeds amassing 10 aces, while the Jacks only garnered 6. “The Man” was also perfect in this game, reaching base in each of his five at bats.
In addition to the perfect nine for “The Man,” Scott “Roman” Pechacek reached six times. Jim “Red” Johnson, “Bear” (who only batted in the second game) and Jim “Scoop” Schupbach were each on base five times. Gary “Big Wease” Pericak, Bill “Ho-hum” Ohm, Jason “Weasel” Pericak and Joel “Hefty” (but not so much anymore) Affeldt. It was three times for Jeff “Rusty” Janvrin and Mike “Mickey” Jaquette while Dan “Skunk” Deetz reached twice.
Jacks pitchers for the day included “Big Wease,” “Hefty” and “Bear.”
The Jacks’ season finale will be in La Crescent on Saturday, Sept. 21, during Applefest against the Fillmore Fungi and the Roosters of Olmsted County. Games will start at noon at Old Hickory Park.
The Apple Jacks are always looking for additional players. If you would like to join the Apple Jacks on the field, call Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Captain Emeritus Bill “Ho-hum” Ohm at 507-895-6912 for more details. The Apple Jacks Baseball Club (https://sites.google.com/site/lacrescentapplejacks) is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Area Historical Society.
