Question: With the upcoming new hands-free law that is effective Aug. 1, can a teen who is under 18 and has a driver’s permit or provisional driver’s license use a phone in hands-free mode?
Answer: The new hands-free law does not change anything for teens under 18 with a driver’s permit or provisional driver’s license: They cannot make or answer calls while driving (hand-held or hands-free). They can use their phone in hands-free mode in these situations:
- Using their phone as a GPS device, but only in hands-free or voice-activated mode.
- They must set their destination before driving.
- They can’t hold their phone at any time.
- Listening to music or podcasts in hands-free or voice-activated mode is OK, but hand-held scrolling through playlists or channels is not allowed under the law.
Teens under 18 are allowed to use the phone in either hand-held or hands-free mode for emergency situations only.
Learn more about the law and frequently asked questions at HandsFreeMN.org.
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.