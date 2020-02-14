Ask A Trooper: If you're driving, put down the phone

Question: If I see someone texting and they are driving in an unsafe manner (crossing in and out of their lane or going onto shoulder), should I call 911?

Answer: Always call 911 if you see unsafe driving conduct that could result in a crash.

When calling 911, be sure your phone complies with the new hands-free cell phone law. You must use voice command, one touch operation, or have a passenger make the call. Another option would be to pull off the road to a convenience store or gas station, for example, to make the call.

The dispatcher will ask routine questions, including:

What is your location and direction of travel?

What is the vehicle and driver description including the license plate information, make, model and color of the vehicle?

If you are following the vehicle as part of traffic, the dispatcher might keep you on the line to provide real time location updates that will help law enforcement stop the correct vehicle in a timely manner.

During the first five months of Minnesota’s hands-free law, 9,727 drivers were cited for violating the law. For those who have not gone hands-free or have slipped into old habits, now is the time to “park the phone.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}