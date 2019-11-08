Question: I see a lot of dash camera footage on YouTube and online altogether. This got me thinking, are dash cams legal?
Answer: Minnesota law allows driver feedback and safety monitoring equipment when mounted immediately behind, slightly above, or slightly below the rearview mirror. Mounting directly on the “dashboard” of the vehicle is not allowed as that could obstruct the vision of the driver
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)
