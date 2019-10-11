{{featured_button_text}}
Sgt. Troy Christianson mug

Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol

Traffic quiz:

1. It is legal to operate a motor vehicle without a license plate light. True or False

2. The use of headphones while driving a motor vehicle is legal as long as the driver has one ear uncovered. True or False

3. The maximum bumper height for a private passenger vehicle or station wagon is 20 inches. True or False

4. It is legal to drive a pickup with the tailgate down, even if it is empty. True or False

5. An unattended vehicle obstructing traffic may be removed by a police officer. True or False

6. Animals either ridden or herded are considered traffic while using the roadway for purposes of travel. True or False

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

7. A Minnesota resident can receive a speeding ticket from another state jurisdiction, not pay the fine, and have his/her license in Minnesota suspended until such fines are paid. True or False

8. A bottom-dump cargo vehicle transporting gravel must be equipped with wheel flaps that cover the entire width of the vehicle, and have a ground clearance of six inches or less when fully loaded. True or False

9. A law enforcement agency can mandate the number of citations that they want their officers to write monthly? True or False

10. You can loan your car to someone, even though you know their license is suspended. True or False

Answer Key, 1:F 2:T 3:T 4:F 5:T 6:T 7:T 8:T 9:F 10:F

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.