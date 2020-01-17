Ask A Trooper: What governs ambulance license plates?

Question: What allows private for-profit ambulance companies to run tax-exempt license plates on their vehicles?

Answer: Vehicles owned by ambulance services specifically intended for emergency response or providing ambulance services are exempt under the Minnesota State statutes.

All services must have a valid license issued by the board.

The license shall specify the base of operations, the primary service area and the type or types of ambulance service for which the licensee is licensed.

The licensee shall obtain a new license if they wish to expand their primary service area, or to provide a new services.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)

