Ask A Trooper: What should you do after a collision?

Question: What should a person do if involved in a crash?

Answer: Crashes happen every day in Minnesota — the State Patrol alone has handled more than 41,000 so far this year. It’s important to know what to do immediately after it happens.

The first and most important thing to do after you’ve been involved in a crash is to get to a safe place.

Worry less about “preserving the scene” for law enforcement and more about protecting yourself and your car from further damage, especially if you’re on a highway or interstate.

This could mean driving (if possible) to the nearest off-ramp or underpass. If your car isn’t driveable, stay inside the vehicle with your seatbelt on, but move to the passenger’s side so there is more room between you and traffic.

As soon as you are safe, call 911.

When law enforcement arrives you should exchange information with the other driver and take pictures of the damage and crash scene, but only when it is safe to do so.

What you will need to know about the other driver: