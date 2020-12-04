ASK A TROOPER: Will there be extra DWI enforcement for holidays

Q: Did I hear there is extra DWI enforcement going on over the holidays?

A: Yes, here is some information that we shared on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s blog. “The holidays are going to be different this year, that’s for sure. With Minnesota’s pandemic restrictions in place for now, friends and family likely aren’t coming into town to celebrate, and even if they do, you won’t be going out to a bar or restaurant with them to catch up. But no matter where you’re drinking, you still need to plan ahead for a sober ride.

The consequences of a DWI are unpleasant at best. You can lose your license for up to a year, and even possibly serve jail time. And that’s not to mention the cost to a first-time DWI offender: about $10,000.