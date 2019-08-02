La Crescent-Hokah Community Education and Youth Enrichment League is hosting a pair of campus in August:
CHESS SUMMER CAMP
WHO: Students entering grades 1-6
WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 12-15
WHERE: La Crescent Middle School Conference Room 1
DETAILS: All levels welcome. Youth Enrichment League’s summer chess camp works with all levels of students. Beginners learn Piece Movement, Capturing, Check, Checkmate, Castling and more; returning students study intermediate lessons (Pins, Forks, Back Rank Mates, as examples); advanced students will study Elimination of Defense, Opening Theory and other advanced concepts.
Summer camps are fun, fast-paced and packed with information. Battle summer brain drain and procure the necessary tools to beat your dad at chess.
FENCING CAMP
WHO: Students grades 2 and up
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, Aug. 12-15
WHERE: La Crescent Middle School gym
DETAILS: New and returning students are invited. Youth Enrichment League fencing has evolved. Olympic Coach Ro Sobalvarro now heads curriculum, instructor training and tournament consultation. Coach Sobalvarro brings an immense knowledge of youth, national and international fencing. The goals is to keep it fun, too. Favorite instructors return with more knowledge, refined coaching skills and your favorite fencing games and arm bands. Safety is our first priority. Safety swords, protective masks, chest plates and jackets are provided in a high-octane, inclusive environment. Visit YELKids.com for a more thorough explanation of the fencing program, coaches and philosophy.
TO REGISTER: Call Community Education for information or to register at 507-895-5150.
