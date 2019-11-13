The campaign to finish funding the La Crescent Area Event Center received a half-million-dollar boost this week.
The center's board announced it has received a donation that will match any gift up to $500,000 made through 2019.
The board also has received a gift this week from La Crescent American Legion Post 595.
Officials said the La Crescent Area Event Center is $300,000 short of paying off the mortgage on the new community-funded facility at 595 Veterans Parkway.
Mike Klauke, a board member of La Crescent Area Event Center, said: “If we can pay this off now, we can help the community and other nonprofits more. We were able to provide the event center for a banquet dinner to a nonprofit for $100. If they rented another event center, like ours, it would cost them close to $25,000,”
He said that provides “a huge savings that the nonprofit can use towards helping the community, and we want to help other small businesses and nonprofits. Imagine if we could charge less.”
The fund-raising effort is gaining momentum, and Klauke said: "I joined the board so that I can help the community that I love and see them thrive.”
The center has been well utilized by the community so far.
- In the first three months of operation, 7,600 people have participated in events at the center.
- Nonprofits have used the facilities more than 35 times for meetings and fundraisers.
- There have been about 70 events held at the center since opening in May.
