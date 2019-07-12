Forty-seven senior high youth and adult participants from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will participate in a weeklong service experience to help the residents of Middletown, Ohio.
During the week of June 23, the La Crescent group will participate in the mission trip, sponsored by the Group Workcamps Foundation.
Camp participants provide their own expenses and transportation to the camp. These youth and adults will repair and weatherize family homes for elderly, low-income and disabled people who are unable to afford or perform the work.
This is the 18th workcamp trip that Dewey Severson will lead, along with eight other adult participants from Prince of Peace.
The Prince of Peace group will be a part of 440 young people from across the United States and Canada, representing many denominations.
Together, they will provide more than 12,000 hours of free labor to the community — time that is worth more than $65,000.
Through their work, participants will gain a life-changing understanding about the hardships of poverty in our own country and will learn the true meaning of servanthood, working to grow in their Christian faith.
