The Houston County Historical Society, located in Caledonia, is open for visitors during their regular schedule of Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional summer hours from June through August are Saturday and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Other times can be arranged by calling 507-725-3884.

New exhibits are being prepared for visitors including a traveling exhibit from the Minnesota League of Women Voters.

On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution -- giving women the right to vote -- was signed into law. This new exhibit explores how Minnesota women shifted the political landscape before and after this landmark moment.

