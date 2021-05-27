 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County Historical Society
0 comments

Houston County Historical Society

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Houston County Historical Society, located in Caledonia, is open for visitors during their regular schedule of Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional summer hours from June through August are Saturday and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Other times can be arranged by calling 507-725-3884.

New exhibits are being prepared for visitors including a traveling exhibit from the Minnesota League of Women Voters.

On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S.  Constitution -- giving women the right to vote -- was signed into law. This new exhibit explores how Minnesota women shifted the political landscape before and after this landmark moment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News