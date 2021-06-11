Houston County Marriage License Applications

May 2021Katie Lynn Hahn and Matthew John Jewell, both of La Crosse
Cynthia Mae Priewert and Thomas Edward Oldenburg, both of Hokah
Kellie Lorren Flottmeier and Brett Alan Sebion, both of La Crosse
Heather Mary Dennise Bruening and Seth Joseph Twite, both of Hokah
Aaron Joseph Herman and Marisa Ann Root, both of La Crosse
Justin Richard Antoff and Shelby Taylor Erding, both of Agar, South Dakota.
Emily Christine Mashek and Jacob Isaac Nelson, both of Brownsville
Klarissa Marie Miller of La Crescent, Minnesota and Kevin James Shepeck of Holmen
Amy Jo Granle and Matthew Bryan Jorstad, both of La Crosse
Kyle Robert Jennings and Sierra Jacqueline Olinger, both of Caledonia
Daryl Joseph Taylor, Sr and Chelsea Lynn Becker, both of Houston