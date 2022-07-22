La Crescent Area Bereavement Program begins Aug. 11, 2022

The death of a loved one can be devastating. The feelings of sadness, loss and anger are deep and painful. These are all normal grief responses. Many have found that confidentially sharing experiences and feelings with others who have experienced similar losses is the first step in overcoming the heavy grief burden.

The La Crescent Community Bereavement Program is a place to learn how to manage your feelings and discover how to avoid unnecessary pain. This program begins on Aug. 11 and goes through Oct. 13, meeting on Thursdays, 1:30 to 3 p.m., at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. The group will be facilitated by registered nurses and a counselor, and is free of charge and open to anyone.

For more information or to register, call Jane Welch at 608-797-4554 by Aug. 1. The program is sponsored by Church of the Crucifixion, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, La Crescent United Methodist Church, and Mayo Health System La Crosse.