La Crescent-Hokah High School class of 2021 graduates

“These last two have been unlike anything that any other student has ever dealt with,” Cardille said, “but you made it.”

Class speaker Lily Kerska, who shared favorite class reminisces, as well as describing student life during a pandemic, said no one will ever understand what they just went through.

“We did have one thing, though,” Kerska said. “Each other. And, as cheesy as that sounds, no one else here, other than the people sitting in the chairs in caps and gowns, can say their senior year was like this.”

She reminded her classmates of their collective journey, their ability to find a path through their senior year, and their achievements.

Kerska remained strong until her closing moments, when she admitted leaving La Crescent-Hokah High School was scary, but she was just as confident they will collectively figure out whatever the future holds.

“I look forward to seeing what you do with your lives,” Kerska said.

The catch in her voice could almost have been a collective one.

The ceremony was as much a celebration of the spirit of the moment – the spirit the graduates will carry with them into the future – as it was a remembrance of one past.