La Crescent-Hokah High School class of 2021 graduates

“We did it,” Jayden Frederick said.
Spread out in front of her, where the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers typically play football, sat her fellow classmates, all of them graduating from La Crescent-Hokah High School after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic upended everyone’s lives.
“I’m so proud of the entire class for making it this far,” said Frederick, one of four class valedictorians.
Held May 30, outdoors on the Earl Seaton Field, the ceremony was followed by a senior parade down Elm street. Tickets were initially restricted to four per graduate, but that was soon raised to seven. Masks were no longer required. The bleachers were filled with family, friends and supporters.
The start of a fine rain, combined with cool temperatures and an overcast sky, didn’t dampen the moment in the least.
Of its 88 listed graduates, 24 received honors, 29 high honors, and four – Mason Bills, Emmarie Byom, Madeline Danielson, and Jayden Frederick – earned perfect 4.0 grade point averages, all of them honored as class valedictorians. Alexander Danielson was honored as class salutatorian.
Superintendent Kevin Cardille, in his final commencement address prior to retirement, told the class that to call their student years “challenging” would be an understatement.
“These last two have been unlike anything that any other student has ever dealt with,” Cardille said, “but you made it.”
Class speaker Lily Kerska, who shared favorite class reminisces, as well as describing student life during a pandemic, said no one will ever understand what they just went through.
“We did have one thing, though,” Kerska said. “Each other. And, as cheesy as that sounds, no one else here, other than the people sitting in the chairs in caps and gowns, can say their senior year was like this.”
She reminded her classmates of their collective journey, their ability to find a path through their senior year, and their achievements.
Kerska remained strong until her closing moments, when she admitted leaving La Crescent-Hokah High School was scary, but she was just as confident they will collectively figure out whatever the future holds.
“I look forward to seeing what you do with your lives,” Kerska said.
The catch in her voice could almost have been a collective one.
The ceremony was as much a celebration of the spirit of the moment – the spirit the graduates will carry with them into the future – as it was a remembrance of one past.
Nowhere was that more apparent than in teacher Cody Braun’s unofficial and poignant benediction, speaking on behalf of the La Crescent-Hokah High School staff.
“Seek gratitude in the day, in the moment, in all those yet to come,” Braun said.
He acknowledged the feelings of loss, the adjustments and disappointments, the sacrifices of the past year – “there’s nothing normal about what we’ve experienced” – but he asked the graduates to remember a verse his mother taught him.
“In everything give thanks,” Braun said.
As an illustration, he asked the graduates to look around them.
“We’re here to celebrate you,” he said.
And he departed the platform after a verse of his own.
“Every day I give thanks for each of you,” Braun said. “Every single one of you.”
In her closing remarks, offering advice to the class of 2022, Frederick articulated the common theme of living in the moment.
“It will go faster than you can believe,” she said.
Frederick recognized such a moment herself in a final expression of gratitude to all those present at the ceremony.
“Your support for all the graduates is appreciated more than you know,” she said.
Surveying the sea of faces post-ceremony many were wet.