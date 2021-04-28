Here is La Crescent-Hokah Secondary April student of the month.
5th Grade
Henry Jore, son of Amy and Ryan Jore
Hope Mills, daughter of Nicole Ellefson and Dave Mills
6th Grade
Landon McCallson, son of Nicki and Matt McCallson
MaKenna Rasmussen, daughter of Amber and Steve Rasmussen
8th Grade
Leyton Johnson, son of Nicki and Jeremy Johnson
Emerson Wieser, daughter of Robin and Shawn Wieser
9th Grade
Samantha Fabian, daughter of Kelly and Heath Fabian
10th Grade
Sophia Lamb, daughter of Danielle and Eric Lamb
11th Grade
Liam Farrell, son of April and William Farrell
12th Grade
Reid Haffner, son of Jennifer and Bret Haffner