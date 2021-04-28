 Skip to main content
La Crescent-Hokah Secondary April student of the month
La Crescent-Hokah Secondary April student of the month

Here is La Crescent-Hokah Secondary April student of the month.

5th Grade

Henry Jore, son of Amy and Ryan Jore

Hope Mills, daughter of Nicole Ellefson and Dave Mills

6th Grade

Landon McCallson, son of Nicki and Matt McCallson

MaKenna Rasmussen, daughter of Amber and Steve Rasmussen

8th Grade

Leyton Johnson, son of Nicki and Jeremy Johnson

Emerson Wieser, daughter of Robin and Shawn Wieser

9th Grade

Samantha Fabian, daughter of Kelly and Heath Fabian

10th Grade

Sophia Lamb, daughter of Danielle and Eric Lamb

11th Grade

Liam Farrell, son of April and William Farrell

12th Grade

Reid Haffner, son of Jennifer and Bret Haffner

