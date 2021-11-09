Here is La Crescent-Hokah Secondary October student of the month:
5th Grade
Arlo Peregrine, son of Gaia Peregrine Rougeux and Guerra Peterson
6th Grade
Teagen Shippy, daughter of Michelle and Jason Shippy
7th Grade
Brynna Boettcher, daughter of Kristin and Mike Boettcher
8th Grade
Korissa George, daughter of Charity and Travis George
9th Grade
Momoka Cox, daughter of Tomomi and Dan Cox
10th Grade
Ella Benson, daughter of Jamie Vix and Roger Benson
11th Grade
Bridget Baumbich, daughter of Katie and Brian Baumbich
12th Grade
Lydia Rosendahl,daughter of Paula and Kevin Rosendahl
Xavier Colbert, son of Andrea Colbert and Tony Colbert