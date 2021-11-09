 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crescent-Hokah Secondary October student of the month

  • 0

Here is La Crescent-Hokah Secondary October student of the month:

5th Grade

Arlo Peregrine, son of Gaia Peregrine Rougeux and Guerra Peterson

6th Grade

Teagen Shippy, daughter of Michelle and Jason Shippy

7th Grade

Brynna Boettcher, daughter of Kristin and Mike Boettcher

8th Grade

Korissa George, daughter of Charity and Travis George

9th Grade

Momoka Cox, daughter of Tomomi and Dan Cox

10th Grade

Ella Benson, daughter of Jamie Vix and Roger Benson

11th Grade

Bridget Baumbich, daughter of Katie and Brian Baumbich

12th Grade

Lydia Rosendahl,daughter of Paula and Kevin Rosendahl

Xavier Colbert, son of Andrea Colbert and Tony Colbert

+8 
5th Grade - Arlo Peregrine Son of Gaia Peregrine Rougeux and Guerra Peterson.jpg

Peregrine
+8 
6th Grade - Teagen Shippy Daughter of Michelle and Jason Shippy.jpg

Shippy
+8 
7th Grade - Brynna Boettcher Daughter of Kristin and Mike Boettcher.jpg

Boettcher
+8 
8th Grade - Korissa George Daughter of Charity and Travis George.jpg

George
+8 
9th Grade - Momoka Cox Daughter of Tomomi and Dan Cox.jpg

Cox
+8 
10th Grade - Ella Benson Daughter of Jamie Vix and Roger Benson.jpg

Benson
+8 
11th Grade - Bridget Baumbich Daughter of Katie and Brian Baumbich.jpg

Baumbich
+8 
12th Grade - Lydia Rosendahl Daughter of Paula and Kevin Rosendahl.jpg

Rosendahl
+8 
12th Grade - Xavier Colbert Son of Andrea Colbert and Tony Colbert.jpg

Colbert
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News