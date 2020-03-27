La Crescent Neighbors Day canceled

La Crescent Neighbors Day is canceled for 2020. The event, which began in 2006, has occurred each year in April.

It has served the elderly and disabled in the community by helping with spring clean-up, even in years with rain, snow and hail. However, safely mobilizing hundreds of volunteers during the current COVID-19 pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges with limiting gathering size, sharing tools and vehicles and social distancing.

Therefore, the Neighbor’s Day committee has concluded that it is in the best interest of the community to cancel this year’s event and look forward to our safe return in 2021.

