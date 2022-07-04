La Crescent Rotary Club offers weekly speakers series (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crescent Rotary Club offers weekly speakers series

The Rotary Club of La Crescent is offering a series of weekly lectures at its regular 7 a.m. Friday meetings  in the events room at Corky’s Pizza at 25 S. Walnut St.

  • July 8: Wayne Bottner: Perspectives of a Polio Survivor - How to become a Disabilities Activist
  • July 15: Carolyn Bostrack: Developing Club Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
  • July 22: Kristi Moulton: Opportunities for Support of the La Crescent Elementary School Library
  • July 29: Cheryl and Peter Franta: Healthy Aging: Exercising in Retirement
