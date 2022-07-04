 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crescent Rotary Club offers weekly speakers series

The Rotary Club of La Crescent is offering a series of weekly lectures at its regular 7 a.m. Friday meetings  in the events room at Corky’s Pizza at 25 S. Walnut St.

  • July 8: Wayne Bottner: Perspectives of a Polio Survivor - How to become a Disabilities Activist
  • July 15: Carolyn Bostrack: Developing Club Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
  • July 22: Kristi Moulton: Opportunities for Support of the La Crescent Elementary School Library
  • July 29: Cheryl and Peter Franta: Healthy Aging: Exercising in Retirement
