La Crescent-Hokah Community Summer Band and Jazz Band will be performing at the Hokah City Park at 7 p.m. Monday, July 29.
This is a free event. Grab your folding chair or blanket and picnic basket and enjoy Music in the Park.
La Crescent-Hokah Community Education will be serving free root beer floats and face painting.
Community Summer Band will also be performing at the relay for life at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.