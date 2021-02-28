Mainspring seeks submissions for virtual open mic

CALEDONIA, Minn -- Local artists are invited to submit a video performance for inclusion in the Mainspring Virtual Open Mic, which will be streamed at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, on Facebook.

Musicians, singers, theatre artists, writers, and other performing artists are invited to submit a video for consideration to be included in the event. Submission videos must be four minutes or less, and be appropriate for an all-ages audience. Video submissions must be submitted through a Google Form found at mainspringmn.org/programs or emailed to info@mainspringmn.org by midnight on Monday, March 15th to be eligible for consideration.

The Facebook livestream will include a local emcee to introduce the selected, pre-recorded video submissions.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.

Mainspring is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing arts and cultural experiences to the residents and visitors of southeast Minnesota. More information can be found at http://mainspringmn.org/.

