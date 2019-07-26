Celebrate and learn about owls with a full day of programs and fun Aug. 3 in Houston, Minnesota.
In addition to the Eurasian Eagle Owl, Great Horned Owl, American Barn Owl and red morph Eastern Screech-Owl who work at the International Owl Center, you’ll also get to see and learn about Quarry Hill Nature Center’s tiny Northern Saw-whet Owl and Oxbow Park’s Barred Owl and gray morph Eastern Screech-Owl.
You’ll also find a plethora of owl items for sale, including owl cookies you can decorate yourself, owl face painting, a scavenger hunt around town and more. There will also be a special exhibition of extremely lifelike owl carvings by Robin Warburton.
Most activities take place at Houston Elementary School, two blocks south of the International Owl Center in Houston.
Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for ages 4-17, and free for members and ages 3 and under. Find full details at www.InternationalOwlCenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.