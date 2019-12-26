Snowshoes can be rented in La Crescent

Once the snow returns, La Crescent-Hokah Community Education has snowshoes in both youth and adult sizes available for rent to district families on the weekends.

The snowshoes were purchased through the efforts of Houston County Public Health and a Minnesota Statewide Health Improvement Program grant.

Snowshoes, including optional poles, will be available for rent for $5 per pair (plus a refundable deposit) at the Community Education Office, 703 S. 11th St., La Crescent on Fridays throughout the winter months. Snowshoes must be returned on Monday.

To find out more about snowshoe rentals or available pairs of snowshoes, individuals can call the Community Education office at 507-895-5150.

Group rentals are also available.

New hiking trail maps from La Crescent Area Healthy Community Partnership are available with your rental, too.

