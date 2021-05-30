 Skip to main content
Tai Chi returning to La Crescent
Meditation belongs to everyone! Tai Chi is generally known as a style of relaxing moving meditation, but its associated roots within global health practices and martial arts extend more than 3,000 years.

The basic fundamentals of meditation practice are: focused breathing, functional movement and conscious awareness. Every culture has practices with these precepts, whether it be dance, prayer, difficult work, or dangerous challenges.

Within this class, students will find elements of classical Tai Chi, Yoga, Aikido concepts, and sitting/ standing meditation. Subjects covered around potential health outcomes, such as pain management, reduction of physical falls / increased agility, aerobic capacity, and decreased anxiety/depression are all sourced from peer-reviewed medical journals.

All practices are 100% adaptable and safe to any student's age and associated physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs.

The primary goal of this course is for every student to find their own adaptable meditation style that fits their needs, whether that be an athlete looking to more easily induce the flow state, or an elder wanting to make sure they maintain their healthy autonomy through preventative practice.

At the very least, this class is a place that for 1-2 hours a week, you can be quiet around mostly quiet people, genuinely attempting to relax, without a distraction, other than being reminded to take another deep breath. We ask that a mask be worn during indoor instruction.

Contact La Crescent-Hokah Community Education (507-895-5150) for more information.

WHEN: 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays starting June 7

INSTRUCTOR: Daniel Chihak

LOCATION: Middle/High School Media Center, the class will move outside when weather permits.

