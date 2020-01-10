Betty Billing

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Betty F. Billing, 83, of La Crescent died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born Dec. 14, 1936, to John and Violet Pugh. Betty had worked at Ben Franklin for many years. She had lived in Little Falls, Minn., before moving to the La Crescent area in 2009, where she built a strong community of friends. Betty enjoyed sewing, crafts, quilting, knitting doll clothes and Tuesday coffee conversations at the library. She especially enjoyed watching movies, playing go fish and old maid and drinking strawberry milk with her grandkids. Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church in La Crescent and she put others before herself.
She is survived by a son, Michael (Amanda) Billing of La Crescent; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Mary), Aaron, Isaiah, Victoria and Liberty; brothers, Lyle (Shirley) Pugh, Little Falls, Minn., Wayne (Phyllis) Pugh, Cushing, Minn., Larry (JoAnn) Pugh, Randall, Minn.; sisters, Shirley (Richard) Japp of Cushing, Minn., Sandy (Tom) Weber of St. Cloud, Minn.; brother-in-law, Joseph James; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Pugh; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; a daughter, Virginia Hill; two brothers, Robert and Jerry Pugh; and a sister, Jeanette James.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at First Lutheran Church, La Crescent. Pastor Mark Rieke will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the church. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
