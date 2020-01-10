Betty Billing

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Betty F. Billing, 83, of La Crescent died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born Dec. 14, 1936, to John and Violet Pugh. Betty had worked at Ben Franklin for many years. She had lived in Little Falls, Minn., before moving to the La Crescent area in 2009, where she built a strong community of friends. Betty enjoyed sewing, crafts, quilting, knitting doll clothes and Tuesday coffee conversations at the library. She especially enjoyed watching movies, playing go fish and old maid and drinking strawberry milk with her grandkids. Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church in La Crescent and she put others before herself.