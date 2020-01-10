Carole Jane Ready
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Carole Jane Ready, 87, of La Crescent passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the La Crescent Health Care Center.

She was born in La Crescent, Jan. 6, 1932, to Irvin and Nellie (Silha) Harlos. Carole attended La Crescent Elementary School and La Crosse Central High School, where she graduated in 1950. She married Robert Ready July 4, 1952. Together, they had four children, Jimmy, Linda, Janie and Shelly.

Carole worked as a bookkeeper, nursing assistant at St. Francis Hospital, waitress, cake decorator and deli-specialist for Stansfield Vending. She was a member of the La Crescent American Legion Post 595 Auxiliary and the Auxiliary Marching Unit. She and Bob served on many committees for the American Legion and also at Crucifixion Parish in La Crescent.

Carole is survived by her sister, Deborah (John) Dewey of Houston, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Donna Ready, Arlene Ready, Mary Ann Luedtke and Joann Harlos; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and all four of her children; and two brothers, LeRoy and Everette Harlos.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. The Rev. John L. Evans II, will officiate. Burial will follow in Crucifixion Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of Mass at the church. The family would like to thank the La Crescent Health Care Center and Dr. Franta for their kind care while Carol was there. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

