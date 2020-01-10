Clydene Williams

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. — Clydene Marie Williams, 78, of Crystal Falls was called home to her Lord Christmas morning, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. She was born to Clyde Meindel and Dorothy Larson Meindel Oct. 2, 1941, in La Crosse, Wis. She was raised in La Crescent, on Pine Creek Road, where she met the boy next door, Jack Williams, who became her husband of 52 years. Together they raised three children.

She was the Apple Queen of La Crescent in 1959 and her beauty and grace were prevalent throughout her life.

Clydene worked at the Pine Creek Golf Course for many years. She was also employed as an optician for Sears Optical and worked at this career while in Green Bay, Wis., as well. She had a way of figuring out how to make patients comfortable, whether picking out a pair of glasses or teaching them how to insert and care for their contacts; she listened and always helped. She was much loved at her job and patients would seek out her help and care.

Clydene loved football and was born and raised a Vikings fan. But after moving to Green Bay, it was hard not to join the “Pack.” She became a diehard Packers fan and loved her Sunday football. Clydene was also a wonderful cook and a terrific gardener. Her ribs were renowned. She loved a good euchre game, a good hand of cribbage and for her small size, could throw a wicked horseshoe.

