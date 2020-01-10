Clydene Williams

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. — Clydene Marie Williams, 78, of Crystal Falls was called home to her Lord Christmas morning, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. She was born to Clyde Meindel and Dorothy Larson Meindel Oct. 2, 1941, in La Crosse, Wis. She was raised in La Crescent, on Pine Creek Road, where she met the boy next door, Jack Williams, who became her husband of 52 years. Together they raised three children.
She was the Apple Queen of La Crescent in 1959 and her beauty and grace were prevalent throughout her life.
Clydene worked at the Pine Creek Golf Course for many years. She was also employed as an optician for Sears Optical and worked at this career while in Green Bay, Wis., as well. She had a way of figuring out how to make patients comfortable, whether picking out a pair of glasses or teaching them how to insert and care for their contacts; she listened and always helped. She was much loved at her job and patients would seek out her help and care.
Clydene loved football and was born and raised a Vikings fan. But after moving to Green Bay, it was hard not to join the “Pack.” She became a diehard Packers fan and loved her Sunday football. Clydene was also a wonderful cook and a terrific gardener. Her ribs were renowned. She loved a good euchre game, a good hand of cribbage and for her small size, could throw a wicked horseshoe.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kim (Keith) Grimes, Kari (Wayne) Dugas, both of Temple, N.H.; and one son, John (Kelly) Williams, of Suamico, Wis.; three sisters, Arlene (Mike) Burns, Sandy (Bob) Klusmeyer and Kay Meindel; two brothers, Alan (Candy) Meindel and Donald Meindel; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Jan. 17, at Saint John the Baptist Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., Howard, Wis., with Mass following at noon. A private ceremony will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Toledo Cemetery in La Crescent, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A luncheon will follow.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Clydene’s family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
The Williams family would like to thank the loving and wonderful staff at Iron County Medical Care Facility. They always responded with such a caring attitude and we know she was given love and comfort when we could not be there.
Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay, will be assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.