LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Martin “Marty” A. Miller, 96, of La Crescent passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Springbrook Village, La Crescent. Private services will be held for Marty at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. To sign the online guestbook and read his entire obituary, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.