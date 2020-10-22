ASK A TROOPER: Keep pets from distracting drivers

Question: I know that there was recently a law passed restricting cell phone use while driving and it was about time. I commute approximately 100 miles per day and have been noticing the number of drivers with a dog on their lap is getting out of control. I have recently been in 3 close calls with drivers that have dogs on their laps and I think it’s time for a law restricting this. I followed a woman the other day that had a dog popping its head out the sun roof, driver and passenger windows while she was struggling to hold on to the leash. She crossed both the center and fog line multiple times in the 4 miles I was behind her.

Answer: There is no specific law stating where a pet is allowed to ride in a vehicle. As for a dog on a lap, or head hanging out an open window, there would be no violation of law and no citation issued for just that in itself. As you mentioned, if it “interferes with their driving”, a citation could be issued.

Driving smart and focusing 100 percent of your attention on the road can help avoid tragedy for everyone sharing the road. Distracted driving-related crashes claim an average of 41 lives and 200 life-changing injuries each year, causing a lifetime of grief and pain for the families left behind and an untold story of what could have been.