The Winona City Council approved a motion to support the group Healthy Lake Winona in their grant application and planned carp control.

The city’s collaboration with Healthy Lake Winona to develop a plan for common carp management for Lake Winona and its connected bodies of water starts with a potential grant from the new Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources to fund the work.

If Healthy Lake Winona receives the Clean Water Legacy Partners Grant, the city would contribute in-kind staff time to meet the required 10% match. Volunteer and college student work would be the primary source for meeting the requirement.

“This is a great opportunity that Healthy Lake Winona would be applying for and the city would participate with some staff time and being an active participant in the study,” said John Howard, City of Winona Natural Resources Sustainability Coordinator. “The key will be to capture carp and put a tag in them to track where they are going. Mostly to see if they are going to Bollers Lake to breed, we believe that’s where they are going”

Along with determining where the carp go to spawn, the study would give an estimation of the number of carp in Lake Winona and the report would provide recommendations on control and removal options.

“Ultimately, the goal is to get that population down to a point where it is no longer impacting the sediments,” said Howard. “Ideally that would open up the possibility of doing a phosphorus treatment. Currently, we are not able to do any lake treatment to control the phosphorus. [Treatment] would really get the lake’s phosphorus levels down, help control the algae, and improve water quality. So, the carp are kind of that first step.”

Controlling the carp population is one of the steps to get Lake Winona off the impaired waters list. This invasive fish contributes to higher phosphorous levels by disturbing the lake bottoms, undermining treatments from being done successfully.

Howard told the mayor and council that although the city is not applying for the grant, a study like this is required for a lot of clean water funding. So it can open the door to future funds.

“Ideally, we could start work this summer. The timeline on the grant is pushing it out to early summer for doing the tagging and population estimate,” said Howard. “That means we could do some control work, potentially get a report back by the fall, and have a plan going into the winter.”

The grant deadline is in two weeks, and Healthy Lake Winona should hear back on the application results in April.

“I believe [the target] number for the carp population is 120 kilograms per acre. We are well over that. From the study, we will get an idea of what that number is exactly and then how we would get that population down,” said Howard.

“[For] the control aspect, to keep the population from coming back up, there are a couple of options that would be addressed in this report.”

