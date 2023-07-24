The University of Minnesota Extension will host a a sheep and goat pasture management field day from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, according to a press release.

The event is free and will take place near Lanesboro, Minnesota.

Main topics of discussion will be soil testing, pasture invasive species, grass species selection for pastures and pasture rotation management. Troy Salzer, St. Louis County Extension director, and Tanner Marquardt, Fillmore County Extension summer intern, will speak at the event.

The address and more information can be found on the registration form at https://z.umn.edu/FCSheep.