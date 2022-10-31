Showcasing a water-friendly landscape at La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School

In 2010, La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School teacher Jan Hammel saw potential in an unused area of the school grounds, and with students built a small rain garden. That garden has since helped protect groundwater and streams, and inspired more investment in stormwater management on site.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, November 10, school staff and La Crosse Area Waters (a coalition of local governments improving stormwater management) will dedicate a new educational sign and showcase this garden and other water-friendly landscaping at La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School, 504 South Oak Street, La Crescent.

"Helping our kids learn and develop healthy habits is what we're about," said school principal Jeff Copp. "Being a good citizen and an environmentally responsible neighbor to the community is the Lancer Way. We want to show our students and staff how important it is to take care of this beautiful, natural surrounding area."

Copp, parent volunteer Michelle Shippy and Building, Grounds and Transportation Director Pat Hughes use the school landscape as a teaching opportunity for kids, and in recent years have led an effort to integrate new runoff mitigation practices on the school property.

The original garden receives stormwater from the roof, carried by downspouts on the east side of the school. Dozens of deep-rooted native plants help absorb that water. A new, creative natural playground also infiltrates stormwater. And swales, berms and basins direct and receive runoff from parking areas.

As a result of this voluntary work, La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School offers beautiful places for school staff, students and neighbors to play, learn and enjoy the outdoors. Experiences with plants, bugs, water and natural systems are included in curriculums, and streams and groundwater are protected.

To sign up for local water event announcements and access info about completing a stormwater project on your property, visit lacrosseareawaters.org